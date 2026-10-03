Brazil friendly: A surreal evening but half-empty stadium greet the Selecao

It’s an evening which one would live to tell the story to future generations. The match-up of Brazil, purveyors of the ‘beautiful game’ and India was nothing less than a surreal moment at the Salt Lake Stadium, though it was a pity that the high ticket prices certainly came in the way of having a full house at the amphitheatre like venue.

The crowd, which swelled to around 40,000-plus midway in the first half, was at hand to watch the last of the Samba Boys’ three matches in their first road tour after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 4-0 scoreline in favour of Brazil was a foregone conclusion alright, though one must say the Blue Tigers didn’t look out of place at all in what was the greatest mis-match in their football history.

The squad line-up made it clear as to what Carlos Ancelotti, the guru of coaches, was expecting from the game. Despite both Ancelotti and skipper Marquinhos insisting that they were treating the India match in all seriousness and had analysed India’s gutsy draw against Panama, he fielded only three players from the starting XI of their last match against Socceroos which Brazil won 4-2.