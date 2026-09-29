Brazil game : Jury out on whether the friendlies will help Indian football

The momentum for the much-awaited India vs Brazil friendly on Saturday (3 October) in Kolkata may have begun to pick up, but there is a school of thought which feels that even a odd spirited performance by the Blue Tigers in the showpiece may not help country’s football in the long run. And with good reasons.

It was Baichung Bhutia, former India captain and one of their biggest stars in the new millennium, who urged the local football supporters to boycott the game for what he felt was a ‘misuse of money’ at a time when Indian football desperately needs investment at the grassroots and club levels. An unrealistic idea as the allure of seeing the likes of Vinicius jr, Raphinha or Marquinhos at one’s backyard will be irresistible for the fans anyway—but now doubts are creeping in as to whether the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) ambitious move can cover costs and prove to be a worthwhile investment.

There are unconfirmed reports that the response for the highly priced tickets, available online via the ticketing partners District by Zomato app, are yet to match the expectations so far—with just three days to go. The first lot of about 10,000 specially prized tickets at Rs 999 had been a sellout in no time after which the federation has announced an offer of discounts through the Big Three of Kolkata football and other clubs.