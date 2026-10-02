Brazil friendly: Can the Selecao fire up Kolkata’s love affair with them?
India coach Khalid Jamil wants his boys to stay 'positive' as a great mismatch looms
Brazil arrive in Kolkata for a friendly against India, with the Selecao’s enduring popularity in the city contrasting with muted buzz over ticket prices
Carlo Ancelotti says Brazil have analysed India’s 1-1 draw with Panama and sees the match as important for the team’s rebuilding process
India coach Manolo Marquez and defender Anwar Ali acknowledge the challenge, urging the team to stay positive, adaptable and avoid overthinking
It has now been six editions of the FIFA World Cup since Brazil, five-time champions, last lifted the trophy. For Kolkata, however, that has done little to diminish its enduring romance with the Canaries’ yellow shirts — a love affair that began almost five decades ago when Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, visited the city in 1977 for an exhibition match against Mohun Bagan.
The icons may have changed over the decades, with many considering the 1982 team arguably the best Brazilian side never to win the World Cup. The idols have changed from Zico and Sócrates to Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar, but the Seleção’s special place in the hearts of Kolkata’s football fans remains unchanged. The landscape began to shift with the 1986 World Cup, when Diego Maradona drew a section of the fanbase towards Argentina, and Lionel Messi later carried that legacy into the new millennium. Yet the Samba Boys’ appeal in the city has hardly lost its sheen.
However, it remains to be seen whether such fanfare can ensure a decent turnout at the 65,000-capacity Salt Lake Stadium. It is somewhat disappointing that the buzz befitting the Seleção’s visit is still missing in a city like Kolkata, which was chosen by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for its emotional connection with Brazil. The general sentiment is that the prohibitive ticket prices, ranging from Rs 3,500 to Rs 15,000, are beyond the reach of many paying fans for a one-off 90-minute spectacle — especially given the prospect of a heavily one-sided contest on Saturday evening.
Speaking at the media conference, coach Carlo Ancelotti and skipper Marquinhos were measured in their comments, careful not to underestimate the Blue Tigers. “Namaste (greetings). It’s an honour for us to be here and we are looking forward to the match,” said the decorated Italian, who had only recently remarked that India “lacked a football culture”.
Ancelotti revealed that Brazil had analysed India’s 1-1 draw against Panama in a friendly last week, in which Jamil’s side impressed against the higher-ranked opposition. “They have a striker in (Ryan) Williams who can be dangerous. It’s an important match for us to improve,” said ‘Don Carlo’, who is tasked with overseeing Brazil’s rebuilding process ahead of the 2028 Copa América and the 2030 World Cup.
While Brazil see their first set of three friendlies in the FIFA window as the start of their rebuilding process after a disappointing World Cup, it is intriguing that they have chosen India (No. 138), their lowest-ranked opponent in 28 years, for a friendly. The last time Brazil faced a lower-ranked side was in 1998, when they defeated 185th-ranked Andorra 3-1. The onus is now on India to put its best foot forward and hope for the best.
Ancelotti, for his part, struck a warm note at the city hotel when he embraced the Indian coach after they crossed paths at the dais and wished him luck for the match. “We must think positively and everyone must support us,” remarked the taciturn Indian coach, urging the supporters to back the team.
Pressure is a given in the Indian camp, with both the coach and Anwar Ali, who is set to lead the defence in the absence of Sandesh Jhingan, acknowledging the need to be prepared for Brazil’s onslaught. “We shouldn’t overthink and be adaptable,” Anwar said.
Catch the match
FIFA friendly
India vs Brazil
Venue: Salt Lake Stadium
Kick-off: 7.30 pm