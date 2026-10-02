Brazil friendly: Can the Selecao fire up Kolkata’s love affair with them?

Brazil arrive in Kolkata for a friendly against India, with the Selecao’s enduring popularity in the city contrasting with muted buzz over ticket prices

Carlo Ancelotti says Brazil have analysed India’s 1-1 draw with Panama and sees the match as important for the team’s rebuilding process

India coach Manolo Marquez and defender Anwar Ali acknowledge the challenge, urging the team to stay positive, adaptable and avoid overthinking

It has now been six editions of the FIFA World Cup since Brazil, five-time champions, last lifted the trophy. For Kolkata, however, that has done little to diminish its enduring romance with the Canaries’ yellow shirts — a love affair that began almost five decades ago when Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, visited the city in 1977 for an exhibition match against Mohun Bagan.

The icons may have changed over the decades, with many considering the 1982 team arguably the best Brazilian side never to win the World Cup. The idols have changed from Zico and Sócrates to Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar, but the Seleção’s special place in the hearts of Kolkata’s football fans remains unchanged. The landscape began to shift with the 1986 World Cup, when Diego Maradona drew a section of the fanbase towards Argentina, and Lionel Messi later carried that legacy into the new millennium. Yet the Samba Boys’ appeal in the city has hardly lost its sheen.

However, it remains to be seen whether such fanfare can ensure a decent turnout at the 65,000-capacity Salt Lake Stadium. It is somewhat disappointing that the buzz befitting the Seleção’s visit is still missing in a city like Kolkata, which was chosen by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for its emotional connection with Brazil. The general sentiment is that the prohibitive ticket prices, ranging from Rs 3,500 to Rs 15,000, are beyond the reach of many paying fans for a one-off 90-minute spectacle — especially given the prospect of a heavily one-sided contest on Saturday evening.