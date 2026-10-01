Brazil friendly: Spotlight on Vinicius jr as the star man returns to India

The two-month wait for the Samba Boys finally ended on Thursday evening when a jumbo Brazil contingent, under the decorated head coach Carlo Ancelotti, stepped into the city in a chartered flight from Australia where they played two friendlies against the Socceroos.

The third one for them in this FIFA window poses a lifetime opportunity for India, a nobody in the game’s pecking order in Asia, on Saturday (3 October).

A lacklusture World Cup campaign, where the five-time world champions exited in the last 16 stage, has hastened the international retirement of Neymar – their highest scorer in international football - and Casemiro. However, the squad is still heavy on starpower with the likes of Marquinhos or prodigious Endrick though the spotlight will be on Vinicius jr, the Real Madrid star, for which this is a second visit to India.

It often goes under the radar that creative winger – who was Brazil’s go-to person in the 2026 World Cup for creating opportunities as well as scoring – first gained international attention as a 16-year-old when he represented Brazil at the inaugural BRICS U-17 Football Cup held in Goa.

Then a prospect in Flamengo’s youth academy, he finished as the tournament’s topscorer with four goals—including an 82nd-minute strike in Brazil’s 3-1 victory over host nation India as Brazil lifted the trophy.