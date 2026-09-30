Brazil friendly: Salt Lake turf putting best foot forward to host Seleção

Salt Lake pitch transformed ahead of Brazil’s 3 October friendly against India after concerns over playing surface

Brazilian turf expert Ivan Nascimento spent a month addressing uneven soil, surface waves and overgrown grass

Stadium’s heavy usage since 2017 has taken a toll; Brazil and India to train on the match pitch on Friday

The lush green surface at the Salt Lake Stadium — which has been under the watchful eye of a posse of media personnel over the past few days — now looks the part for a major international football fixture. It needs to. Come Saturday, 3 October, the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan will host five-time world champions Brazil against India in a historic FIFA friendly.

With the Brazilian team scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on Thursday evening, albeit without Barcelona star Raphinha, who returned home from Australia after picking up a niggle, attention has increasingly turned to the pitch.

A Confederation of Brazilian Football (CBF) delegation that visited Kolkata in August had reportedly expressed concerns about the playing surface as well as the training facilities. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) moved quickly, asking the CBF to provide an expert to help get the pitch into shape.

Ivan Nascimento, owner of Arenas Grass in Brasilia, was subsequently brought in and has been working on the Salt Lake surface for the past month. His verdict now is that the pitch is "near perfect".