Brazil’s star-studded squad set to light up Kolkata in October friendly against India

Indian football is set for an extraordinary night as five-time world champions Brazil prepare to bring a glittering array of stars to Kolkata for a much-anticipated friendly against India on 3 October.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has named a 26-member squad for the upcoming international window, with Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Jr and Endrick, Barcelona attacker Raphinha, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos among the headline names.

The much-awaited encounter will be played at Kolkata’s iconic Salt Lake Stadium, formally known as the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, and is expected to be one of the biggest football occasions ever staged on Indian soil.

For the Indian men’s national team, the fixture represents a rare opportunity to test themselves against the highest-ranked opposition they have ever faced. For Brazil, meanwhile, the Kolkata stop forms part of a new chapter as Ancelotti begins shaping the team for the next cycle of international football.

The India friendly will be Brazil’s third match of the upcoming international window. The Selecao will first take on Australia in Townsville on 25 September before meeting them again in Brisbane on 29 September.

Ancelotti has already indicated that he intends to use the period to explore new options and lay the foundations for Brazil’s preparations for the 2030 World Cup.