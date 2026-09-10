Brazil’s star-studded squad set to light up Kolkata in October friendly against India
For the Indian men’s national team, the fixture represents a rare opportunity to test themselves against the highest-ranked opposition they have ever faced
Indian football is set for an extraordinary night as five-time world champions Brazil prepare to bring a glittering array of stars to Kolkata for a much-anticipated friendly against India on 3 October.
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has named a 26-member squad for the upcoming international window, with Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Jr and Endrick, Barcelona attacker Raphinha, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos among the headline names.
The much-awaited encounter will be played at Kolkata’s iconic Salt Lake Stadium, formally known as the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, and is expected to be one of the biggest football occasions ever staged on Indian soil.
For the Indian men’s national team, the fixture represents a rare opportunity to test themselves against the highest-ranked opposition they have ever faced. For Brazil, meanwhile, the Kolkata stop forms part of a new chapter as Ancelotti begins shaping the team for the next cycle of international football.
The India friendly will be Brazil’s third match of the upcoming international window. The Selecao will first take on Australia in Townsville on 25 September before meeting them again in Brisbane on 29 September.
Ancelotti has already indicated that he intends to use the period to explore new options and lay the foundations for Brazil’s preparations for the 2030 World Cup.
Veterans Casemiro and Danilo are no longer part of the coach’s plans, while former captain Neymar has already announced his retirement from international football. None of the three features in the 26-member squad.
The omissions underline the changing of the guard in Brazilian football, with a new generation expected to shoulder the weight of the famous yellow jersey.
The Brazil clash is one of three marquee friendlies lined up for India during the forthcoming international window.
India will begin the sequence against Panama in Bengaluru on 25 September before travelling to Kolkata for the Brazil encounter on 3 October. The national team will then remain in Kolkata to face two-time world champions Uruguay on 6 October.
The fixtures offer India a formidable test against some of football’s most celebrated nations and provide the team with an opportunity to compete against opponents of a vastly different calibre.
The India-Brazil friendly was also a major factor behind India’s decision to withdraw from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup.
India had initially been invited to participate in the tournament, scheduled to be hosted by Indonesia in June. The draw placed India in a group alongside Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia.
However, after the All India Football Federation announced the Brazil friendly on 30 July, scheduling both the ASEAN Cup and the high-profile international fixture became impractical.
India subsequently opted to prioritise the historic meeting with Brazil, with the Panama and Uruguay friendlies later added to the AIFF calendar.
Star power in the Brazil squad
Brazil’s squad boasts an exciting blend of established stars and emerging talent.
Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio
Defenders: Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Jr, Vitor Reis, Wesley
Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo
Forwards: Endrick, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Pedro, Raphinha, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Jr
With Vinicius Jr’s dazzling pace and flair, Endrick’s youthful promise, Raphinha’s attacking craft and the defensive authority of Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes, Brazil will arrive in Kolkata carrying both immense star power and the weight of one of football’s richest traditions.
For Indian fans, 3 October promises something even more precious: the chance to see the iconic yellow shirts of Brazil grace the Salt Lake Stadium in what could become a landmark evening in the country’s football history.
With agency inputs