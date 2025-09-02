CAFA Cup: A harsh reality check, says Khalid Jamil after 3-0 loss to Iran
Blue Tigers can still gun for a berth in third place play-off in last match against Afghanistan
A 3-0 loss against Iran, ranked 20th in the world, has not been exactly a disgrace for the Blue Tigers in the CAFA Nations Cup on Monday. That too after keeping the first half goalless and trailing 1-0 against the three-time Asian champions till the 89th minute before two dying minute strikes sealed the issue against India in their second game at the Hisor Central Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
The win placed Iran expectedly on top of Group B with two wins from as many matches. However, the new look Indian team under Khalid Jamil is now second in the group with one win from two games – being still in the reckoning to make it for the third place play-off in the eight team event. They play Afghanistan in their final game on Thursday.
A pragmatic Khalid admitted that the result was surely a ‘harsh reality check’ between the standard of India, 133rd in FIFA rankings and Asia’s elite. Speaking after the game, he pointed out defensive lapses and the team’s inability to sustain pressure but wanted his men to move on: ‘’Forget Iran match, concentrate on future assignment against Afghanistan.’’
Much as current wave of negativity surrounds Indian football at the moment, on and off the pitch – day’s captain Sandesh Jhingan & Co deserve a pat in the back to keep Iran – regular qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup finals - at bay till halftime. It once again proved to be a case of ifs and buts and former internationals felt may be, India could have been better placed to mount a tougher challenge against the strongest team in the tournament if ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant had released the seven shortlisted players.
Speaking to regional media in Kolkata, Bikash Panji, a former attacking midfielder and international of repute, said the new coach deserves time to take the national team up the rankings. ‘’A 3-0 scoreline does not reflect the hard work the team had put in the first half. However, given the huge gulf in rankings, it was not a bad outing at all but one hopes that the coach at least the benefit of having the best team at his disposal. There should be some sense of pride in wearing the national jersey,’’ he said.
After crossing over with a barren sheet, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh put Iran in the lead on the hour before substitutes Ali Alipour (89) and Mehdi Taremi (90+6) added two late goals to hand the Asian giants the three points.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines