CAFA Cup: A harsh reality check, says Khalid Jamil after 3-0 loss to Iran

A 3-0 loss against Iran, ranked 20th in the world, has not been exactly a disgrace for the Blue Tigers in the CAFA Nations Cup on Monday. That too after keeping the first half goalless and trailing 1-0 against the three-time Asian champions till the 89th minute before two dying minute strikes sealed the issue against India in their second game at the Hisor Central Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The win placed Iran expectedly on top of Group B with two wins from as many matches. However, the new look Indian team under Khalid Jamil is now second in the group with one win from two games – being still in the reckoning to make it for the third place play-off in the eight team event. They play Afghanistan in their final game on Thursday.

A pragmatic Khalid admitted that the result was surely a ‘harsh reality check’ between the standard of India, 133rd in FIFA rankings and Asia’s elite. Speaking after the game, he pointed out defensive lapses and the team’s inability to sustain pressure but wanted his men to move on: ‘’Forget Iran match, concentrate on future assignment against Afghanistan.’’