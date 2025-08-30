CAFA Cup: Khalid Jamil era begins on a bright note, but mighty Iran looms ahead

A 2–1 victory over a country ranked marginally higher may not exactly be reason to erupt in joy, but it’s been over a year that Indian football has been in the spotlight for the right reasons. The Khalid Jamil era begins, then, on the best possible note for the Blue Tigers after an unexpected and hard-earned win against hosts Tajikistan in their first match at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 on 28 August, Friday — raising hopes that they are game for a fight.

Just ponder this: it was the first competitive victory for the senior national team since November 2023, before they lapsed into a barren run when their scorers repeatedly became leaden-footed in front of the rival goal.

The lack of striking prowess forced the team management to bring back Sunil Chhetri from retirement, but even that didn’t help, while two celebrated coaches in Igor Stimac and Manolo Marquez were let go during this period.

This was also the first time in exactly a decade that an India head coach has won his first outing in charge of the Blue Tigers dugout. Briton Stephen Constantine was the last coach to have started with full points, when India defeated Nepal 2–0 in their World Cup Qualifiers in 2015.

The job is certainly well begun for Khalid Jamil, albeit with the help of some ultra-defensive strategy — but Operation Salvage will face a major challenge when the Blue Tigers run into Iran, ranked 20th, in the next group game on 1 September, Monday, and then Afghanistan — whom India lost to in their last meeting in a World Cup qualifier.