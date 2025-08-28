CAFA Cup: Think positive, says new coach Khalid Jamil ahead of opener

The onus is on a new-look batch of Blue Tigers to provide some silver lining for Indian football when they begin campaign against hosts Tajikistan in their first-ever CAFA Nations Cup 2025 appearance at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Friday. The match will be streamed live on FanCode.

A tournament being billed as a preparatory one ahead of India’s remaining AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in October, new coach Khalid Jamil has to contend without seven of his first choice footballers whom ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant refused to release for national duty. As someone who has been there and done that with the football ecosystem of the country, the former Jamshedpur FC coach sounded an upbeat note: ‘’We had a good preparation for the CAFA Nations Cup. Every player worked hard before coming here. It is a pleasure for us to participate in this tournament.”

India have been placed in Group B, where after facing the hosts, they will play Iran (1 September) and Afghanistan (4 September). Group A meanwhile consists of hosts Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, and Oman. The top teams from each group will play each other in the final while the two second-placed teams will face off in the third-place match, both to be played on 8 September.