CAFA Cup: Bronze finish brings back the smiles, but is it a flash in the pan?

A bronze finish in the CAFA Nations Cup, where the Blue Tigers had entered the fray as the second lowest-ranked team, deserves all the praise. It’s been a while since Indian football has been in the spotlight for the right reasons, but new coach Khalid Jamil’s men showed anything is possible in football if one believes and has the stomach for a fight.

The mood is certainly upbeat in the country’s football fraternity, with former internationals gushing about the never-say-die spirit the coach had instilled in his players, along with an ability to learn from their mistakes.

“All credit to the players, as they never lost faith. The most important takeaway is that they played as a team,” Jamil said after the bronze medal match at Sohor, Tajikistan.

However, the million-dollar question is whether the taste of a podium finish in a tournament like this can usher in a turnaround — and one can only say for the moment that it should at least energise the team for the two remaining 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers against Singapore (despite being in a precarious position in this group).