CAFA Cup: India stay in line for third place finish, but worries remain

India kept their date with a third place play-off in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 alright, but their failure to snatch full points against Afghanistan in their last league game in Hisor, Tajikistan will bug their fans again. A goalless draw against the Lions of Khorasan was all that they managed – though they should have done better against a team which spoiled their dreams of progressing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last year by inflicting a 2-1 defeat in Guwahati.

The Blue Tigers had to wait for the second match of the evening between their group toppers Iran and Tajikistan, which ended in a 2-2 draw, to learn their fate. Khalid Jamil’s men finished Group B in second place with four points (a win, a loss and a draw) while Iran topped with seven points from three matches each.

Hosts Tajikistan (four points) and Afghanistan, meanwhile, were knocked out of the tournament. India finished ahead of Tajikistan by virtue of a better head-to-head record after beating them 2-1 in the first match. India will now play the third place match at the same venue on Monday, 8 September, and their opponents will be the second place finishers in Group A.