CAFA Cup: India to miss Jhingan’s leadership in key Afghanistan game
Khalid Jamil’s men need a win in the final league game to ensure a berth for the 3rd place play-offs on their debut
The Blue Tigers, who need a win in their final group match against Afghanistan in the CAFA Nations Cup on 4 September, Thursday, to make it to the third-place play-offs, have been dealt a body blow — by way of the jaw injury to key defender Sandesh Jhingan. The Goa FC central defender, who wore the captain’s armband in their last game, will be returning home.
“Defender Sandesh Jhingan had sustained an injury during India's #CAFANationsCup2025 match against IR Iran, and has been ruled out of the remaining matches. He will return to India today,” read a statement on the AIFF’s X handle.
India will sorely miss Jhingan’s presence in the defence, as he has been a rock at the heart of India’s rearguard.
India made a strong start to the tournament with a 2-1 win over Tajikistan in the first match, before losing 3-0 to Iran in the second.
Indian fans will be hoping for a win against Afghanistan, however — and also that Tajikistan do not win against Iran and progress!
A draw against Afghanistan may also be enough, if the match between Iran and Tajikistan also ends in a draw or an Iranian win. However, a defeat will result in India’s elimination, as Tajikistan, in such a scenario, would have the better goal difference in the matches played between the three teams (Tajikistan, India and Afghanistan) — they would end up on three points each.
India’s head coach Khalid Jamil, however, is not thinking of such permutations and combinations.
“We are not thinking of all such scenarios at this point. There is no point to it,” Khalid said in an AIFF interview. “We will go into the game looking for a win. It’s as simple as that.”
Jhingan’s injury is also a matter of grave concern to his ISL club FC Goa, who begin their AFC II campaign against Al-Zawraa SC on 17 September. The central defender was immensely important to Manolo Marquez's side in the 2-1 win over Al-Seeb Club, which sealed Goa's spot in the continental tournament.
It was prospects of such such injury saw Mohun Bagan Super Giant — which had seven of its players in the AIFF shortlist — refusing to release its players on the grounds that the tournament is not a part of the FIFA window.
However, a finish on the podium would be a good achievement for India, who are making their debut in the competition. But to get there, Jamil will have to fall back on the rest of the squad to fill the void, with Chinglensana Singh and Rahul Bheke being the best options for that centre-back position.
