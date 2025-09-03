CAFA Cup: India to miss Jhingan’s leadership in key Afghanistan game

India’s head coach Khalid Jamil, however, is not thinking of such permutations and combinations.

“We are not thinking of all such scenarios at this point. There is no point to it,” Khalid said in an AIFF interview. “We will go into the game looking for a win. It’s as simple as that.”

Jhingan’s injury is also a matter of grave concern to his ISL club FC Goa, who begin their AFC II campaign against Al-Zawraa SC on 17 September. The central defender was immensely important to Manolo Marquez's side in the 2-1 win over Al-Seeb Club, which sealed Goa's spot in the continental tournament.

It was prospects of such such injury saw Mohun Bagan Super Giant — which had seven of its players in the AIFF shortlist — refusing to release its players on the grounds that the tournament is not a part of the FIFA window.

However, a finish on the podium would be a good achievement for India, who are making their debut in the competition. But to get there, Jamil will have to fall back on the rest of the squad to fill the void, with Chinglensana Singh and Rahul Bheke being the best options for that centre-back position.