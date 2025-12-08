Countdown to Messi’s GOAT Tour of India picks up with Miami’s MLS Cup

The GOAT Tour of India, as football icon Lionel Messi’s whistle-stop tour of India next weekend is known as, received a major boost with the news of the Argentine starring in Inter Miami’s maiden MLS Cup win on Saturday. Messi’s Pink Army, co-owned by David Beckham, beat Vancouver 3-1 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for the elusive silverware.

The gaze of the football world shifted to the US last week for the draw of FIFA World Cup 2026 which saw Messi’s world champions beginning their title-defence against Algeria. The draw also opened up the possibilities of a potential quarter final clash between Argentina and Portugal (read: Messi vs Ronaldo).

The MLS Cup final followed and Messi was quoted as saying: “A beautiful, emotional moment for us, for the people of Miami, to be able to achieve the MLS objective. It’s a very new club, so to speak. When we played before, we were lucky enough to win a title, but this was the real objective, to win MLS and be at the top of the American league, and luckily we achieved it.”