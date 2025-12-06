Lionel Messi, Argentina set to open world cup title defense against Algeria

FIFA’s lavish pre-draw show — swirling with music, celebrity appearances and the energy of a stadium crowd — stretched nearly as long as an actual match, with luminaries like Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Aaron Judge and Wayne Gretzky adding star power before the final orb fell: New Zealand.

“Just watching Americans on stage and the president giving speeches and performances, it made it feel like an American event already,” said US midfielder Tyler Adams, observing from England. He anticipated a tournament marked by showmanship — “halftime shows, celebrities, and the big draw of what America brings to sports”, the Associated Press reported.

Argentina, three-time champions, begin 16 June in Kansas City or Santa Clara, before meeting Austria and Jordan in Group J. Messi — who will be 39 by tournament’s end — has not yet formally committed, but the notion of him skipping a record-setting sixth World Cup feels almost sacrilegious.

“We are just awaiting for him to decide,” coach Lionel Scaloni said. “In principle, everything is going well.”

The United States, semifinalists in 1930 and quarterfinalists in 2002, open 12 June in Inglewood, then travel to Seattle to face Australia before returning to SoFi Stadium for a final group test against Turkey, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo — one of whom will emerge from upcoming playoffs.

“We know them but they know us,” head coach Mauricio Pochettino told AP, before distilling his ambitions into a single, crystalline phrase: “Win the World Cup.”

Mexico launch the tournament at a historic Azteca Stadium, hosting South Africa in a rematch of their 2010 World Cup opener, followed by duels against South Korea and one of four European hopefuls.

Forty-two teams are already confirmed; 22 more chase six coveted berths that will be decided 31 March. Winners, runners-up and the eight best third-place finishers will advance to a new round of 32. From the quarterfinals onward, the tournament becomes fully American, culminating in a 19 July final in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In the constellation of matchups, storied names glitter.

England faces Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L. Manager Thomas Tuchel, mindful of American heat and altitude, said, “We have to find a way to dig in… to build a high tolerance to all these obstacles.”

Brazil, five-time champions, confront Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group C, a grouping Carlo Ancelotti called “difficult”.

Spain, ranked No. 1 and champions in 2010, meet Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H.

Germany, chasing its old glory, faces Curaçao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Group E.

“It is always difficult to play as a European team against a South American team,” coach Julian Nagelsmann told AP.