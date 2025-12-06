Lionel Messi, Argentina set to open world cup title defense against Algeria
FIFA’s pre-draw show, featuring stars like Brady, O’Neal, Judge, and Gretzky, ran nearly a full match before New Zealand’s orb was drawn
The world turned its attention Friday to the World Cup draw, which revealed Argentina and Lionel Messi will open their title defense against Algeria, while the United States begins its campaign against Paraguay.
Twenty-seven months after qualifying began, giants like Brazil stood alongside first-time dreamers such as Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan, all discovering their group-stage adversaries for the tournament that opens 11 June across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
“Exciting for the island, for the people there. They’re so proud,” said Dick Advocaat, the 78-year-old Dutch coach guiding tiny Curaçao — a Caribbean nation of just 150,000 — into a daunting opener against four-time champion Germany. His words carried the warmth of a community witnessing a once-in-history moment, the Associated Press reported.
Outside, snowflakes drifted over the US capital. Inside the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the ambiance was a fusion of theatrical splendour and global anticipation. It was here that FIFA added an unexpected subplot: US President Donald Trump was handed a newly minted FIFA Peace Prize, a gleaming gold-tinted trophy and medal, offered before an audience of dignitaries, athletes and international leaders. Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney drew the plastic spheres containing their nations’ names — Sheinbaum earning notably heartier applause than her American counterpart.
Also Read: Donald Trump finally has a peace prize
FIFA’s lavish pre-draw show — swirling with music, celebrity appearances and the energy of a stadium crowd — stretched nearly as long as an actual match, with luminaries like Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Aaron Judge and Wayne Gretzky adding star power before the final orb fell: New Zealand.
“Just watching Americans on stage and the president giving speeches and performances, it made it feel like an American event already,” said US midfielder Tyler Adams, observing from England. He anticipated a tournament marked by showmanship — “halftime shows, celebrities, and the big draw of what America brings to sports”, the Associated Press reported.
Argentina, three-time champions, begin 16 June in Kansas City or Santa Clara, before meeting Austria and Jordan in Group J. Messi — who will be 39 by tournament’s end — has not yet formally committed, but the notion of him skipping a record-setting sixth World Cup feels almost sacrilegious.
“We are just awaiting for him to decide,” coach Lionel Scaloni said. “In principle, everything is going well.”
The United States, semifinalists in 1930 and quarterfinalists in 2002, open 12 June in Inglewood, then travel to Seattle to face Australia before returning to SoFi Stadium for a final group test against Turkey, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo — one of whom will emerge from upcoming playoffs.
“We know them but they know us,” head coach Mauricio Pochettino told AP, before distilling his ambitions into a single, crystalline phrase: “Win the World Cup.”
Mexico launch the tournament at a historic Azteca Stadium, hosting South Africa in a rematch of their 2010 World Cup opener, followed by duels against South Korea and one of four European hopefuls.
Forty-two teams are already confirmed; 22 more chase six coveted berths that will be decided 31 March. Winners, runners-up and the eight best third-place finishers will advance to a new round of 32. From the quarterfinals onward, the tournament becomes fully American, culminating in a 19 July final in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
In the constellation of matchups, storied names glitter.
England faces Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L. Manager Thomas Tuchel, mindful of American heat and altitude, said, “We have to find a way to dig in… to build a high tolerance to all these obstacles.”
Brazil, five-time champions, confront Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group C, a grouping Carlo Ancelotti called “difficult”.
Spain, ranked No. 1 and champions in 2010, meet Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H.
Germany, chasing its old glory, faces Curaçao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Group E.
“It is always difficult to play as a European team against a South American team,” coach Julian Nagelsmann told AP.
Two-time champions France open against Senegal, then meet Bolivia, Iraq or Suriname, before a blockbuster clash with Norway — potentially pitting Kylian Mbappé against Erling Haaland.
Meanwhile, Portugal and a still indomitable Cristiano Ronaldo — also eyeing a sixth World Cup — navigate a group with Uzbekistan, Colombia and Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia. Should Portugal and Argentina top their groups, the world might be blessed with a Ronaldo-Messi quarterfinal at Arrowhead Stadium.
Other groups shimmer with intrigue:
G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar and one of Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Wales or Northern Ireland
F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia and one of Sweden, Ukraine, Albania or Poland
“Without knowing who the third opponent is, it can get difficult — specifically if Italy advances,” Canada coach Jesse Marsch said.
No nation has repeated as champion since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Only eight have ever held the trophy aloft — a reminder of football’s unforgiving mathematics.
As the ceremony closed, Gianni Infantino presented Trump with a large gold-colored peace trophy and a blue-ribboned medal, which the U.S. president promptly hung around his neck. Infantino’s praise flowed freely.
“This is truly one of the great honors of my life,” Trump declared, the medal glinting beneath the stage lights.
And with that, the World Cup’s grand narrative — part sport, part spectacle, part global theatre — surged into motion once more.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines