Donald Trump finally has a peace prize

In a ceremony drenched in theatrical grandeur in the American capital, US President Donald Trump finally got his peace prize — courtesy not of Oslo, but of FIFA, which appears to have expanded its mandate from football to global conflict resolution.

For a leader who has spent years openly nudging, hinting, and outright lobbying for a Nobel Peace Prize, this FIFA-branded consolation trophy arrived with impeccable timing.

With stadium lights glowing like a Hollywood premiere, Gianni Infantino stepped forward at the World Cup draw and handed Trump a medal and certificate, proclaiming, “This is your prize, this is your peace prize,” as though announcing the winner of a talent show rather than a statesman’s accolade.

Infantino, reading from a citation that sounded suspiciously like a spiritual hymn for world harmony, declared the honour was bestowed “on behalf of billions of football-loving souls” upon a leader whose devotion to peace “rises above the ordinary”. The certificate dutifully affirmed FIFA’s grand conclusion: that Trump’s actions had “promoted peace and unity around the world.”

He then proceeded to list a whirlwind tour of global agreements — Abraham Accords here, Gaza pact there, a Cambodia–Thailand handshake in Kuala Lumpur, and a Rwanda–DRC agreement in Washington — all credited to a man best known for his enthusiasm for decisive action.