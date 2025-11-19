Curaçao becomes smallest nation by population to qualify for FIFA World Cup

Curaçao, a Caribbean island nation of just 156,000 people, will head to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the smallest country by population ever to qualify for the tournament, surpassing Iceland, which held the previous record with about 350,000 residents when it played in Russia 2018.

The breakthrough came on Tuesday after Curaçao secured a hard-fought 0-0 draw in Jamaica, finishing at the top of its four-team group ahead of Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda. The qualification capped a strategic overhaul that leaned heavily on the nation’s Dutch diaspora.

Since August, Curaçao has received FIFA approval to switch the national eligibility of five players who previously represented the Netherlands at youth levels — including defender Joshua Brenet, who once played a World Cup qualifier for the Dutch senior team.

Former Manchester United youth player Tahith Chong is among the few squad members actually born in Curaçao, which was part of the Netherlands Antilles until gaining autonomy 15 years ago.