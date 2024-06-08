Never say never again: Lionel Messi on playing in 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi is back in the news again. As the maestro braces up to lead Argentina’s title defence in the Copa America later this month, he kept his options open for playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup – to be played in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Ever since moving to the US to play his trade for Inter Miami, the 2022 World Cup winner has become the biggest mascot for football there – and there are no prizes for guessing that there will be pressure from different quarters for one last dance from him. Messi, now 37, had earlier said that Qatar signalled his last World Cup appearance.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Infobae.co, Messi kept it open-ended about his chances of playing in another World Cup in two years’ time: “It depends on how I feel, how I am physically and being realistic with myself. And to know if I am up to the task of being able to compete and help the colleagues next to me.”

“There’s a while left and I don’t know how I’m going to be at that moment,” Messi said, adding: ‘’Age is also a reality that is there, although it is a number, the games that I am going to play are not the same as the ones I played when I was in Europe in competition, which were every three days, or in the Champions League or in the League where I was, both in France and in Spain. But it depends on how I feel and how I feel when I’m next to my teammates and see if I’m still up to the task or not.”