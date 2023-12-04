FIFA World Cup: Messi leaves the door open for 2026, but is it the right move?

Last year around this time, Leo Messi had the world at his feet. Just at a time when the world thought that he may have to live with the tag of one of the greatest football players of all times never to hold aloft the FIFA World Cup, destiny offered the Argentine genius a chance to change the script.

He did, and how. Qatar 2022 unfolded like a dream for him, and when he said it could be his last World Cup, it seemed an obvious decision for the then 35-year-old after having scaled the pinnacle — and getting the monkey off his shoulder in comparison with the late great El Diego.

But a year on, he now seems to be toying with the idea of giving it another shot — a thought which will polarise his legion of fans.

In an interview late last week on Star+, Messi — who seems to be carrying some of his old magic back to the South American qualifiers for 2026 — dropped hints that he would like to be there more than ever before, but will take it one step at a time.