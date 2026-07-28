Durand Cup: Tiger Shroff may turn up for his club Mumbay FC in Shillong

Tiger Shroff, the Baaghi and War star of Bollywood, is set to swap the silver screen for the football pitch — albeit for a few weeks. The 36-year-old action hero, known to be a capable footballer, has been part of the Mumbay FC squad (a club different from Mumbai FC, which competes in the ISL) since its formation in 2024. He has now been registered for the ongoing Durand Cup and could make his debut during the Shillong leg of the tournament next week.

“He’s registered with the squad and we are trying our best to arrange everything. A person like Tiger requires a lot of security in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. People can gather around, and it could become chaotic,” said Zoheb Amrani, the co-owner of the club, in an interview.

Tiger, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, has been associated with Mumbay FC since its inception and has regularly featured for the side in the Mumbai District League. However, playing in a tournament like the Durand Cup will present a much tougher challenge.

“If everything goes well, he will definitely travel for one of the games. He’s training with the team at the moment,’’ Zoheb added.