Sahal: Mohun Bagan matchwinner makes news on and off the field

It has been an eventful week for Sahal Abdul Samad, the genial attacking midfielder of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and the India senior football team. While he is all over the sports headlines in regional media on Sunday for scoring the all important goal for Mohun Bagan in the prestigious Kolkata Derby against East Bengal on Saturday, 25 July, Sahal was also one of the few voices among sportspersons who spoke out in favour of the raging students’ protests in Delhi.

His opportunistic strike at Salt Lake Stadium came on a day when the Gen Z movement tasted a major victory with the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, but the media was prevented from asking for his reaction by the organisers and the club’s media manager. Sahal, meanwhile, diffused the situation by dedicating his first-ever derby goal to wife Reza Farhat, a state level badminton player of Kerala who he married in 2023.

‘’I have to dedicate the goal to my wife, who has been supporting me for the last three years,’’ the 29-year-old former Kerala Blasters star said after the match. Incidentally, Sahal — born to Malayali parents — grew up among the Indian diaspora in UAE's Al Ain, took his first steps in the game at Al Etihad Sports Academy, and completed his schooling there.