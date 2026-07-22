Nikhat Zareen, footballer Samad stand in solidarity with students’ protest

Elite sportspersons of India are known to be shy of joining issue with any form of protest against the powers that be, but the likes of boxer Nikhat Zareen, well known national team footballer Sahal Abdul Samad have come out strongly in support of the students’ protest in the capital over the leak of NEET examination papers. Manu Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist shooter in Paris, was the first one to voice her concern last weekend.

Zareen, a two-time world champion who failed to qualify for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, issued a strongly worded statement and claimed that the protesters must be heard and called for dialogue between all parties. She stated that it is crucial for the growth of the country that questions are not silenced.

‘’Students are the future. Listen before they stop speaking. Nations don’t grow by silencing questions. They grow by answering them. Dialogue safeguards tomorrow. That is democracy. I STAND WITH STUDENTS,’’ she posted on X.