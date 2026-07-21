Beyond NEET: India's education crisis demands a national response

The controversy surrounding the NEET examination has become a symbol of a much deeper crisis within India's education system. While paper leaks and administrative failures have dominated headlines, reducing the debate to a single examination would overlook the concerns of millions of students across the country. At its core, this is a question of public trust, educational quality, and whether India's youth are being adequately prepared for the future.

For most Indian families, education represents the single largest investment they make in securing their children's future. Years of preparation, expensive coaching, travel, accommodation, examination fees, and emotional sacrifice create enormous pressure on households. When the system fails, the consequences extend far beyond one examination cycle. It erodes aspirations, undermines confidence, and weakens faith in public institutions.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has sought to broaden this conversation beyond the immediate controversy. His argument has been that examination reforms alone cannot resolve the structural problems confronting Indian students. He has consistently advocated aligning education with employment, entrepreneurship, and the evolving needs of the economy. The objective, he argues, should be an education system that equips students not merely to earn degrees, but to build meaningful careers and contribute productively to society.