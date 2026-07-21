‘Our children, our future’: Priyanka Gandhi seeks debate on Education Policy

A political storm erupted outside Parliament on Monday as Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a sharp attack on the government, accusing it of avoiding debate over alleged shortcomings in the Education Policy and mishandling student protests.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament complex, the Wayanad MP condemned the reported use of force and tear gas against students protesting near Parliament over concerns linked to national-level examinations and education reforms.

“Why are you beating them and using tear gas? They are our children,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, calling students the “future of the country” and asserting that Parliament belongs to the people, not to any individual or group.

She accused the government of refusing to engage in meaningful discussion despite repeated demands from the Opposition. “There are serious problems and issues in the Education Policy, but you are not willing to hold any discussion,” she said, adding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been raising similar concerns for a long time.