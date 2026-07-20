What happened at the CJP march? Delhi Police and protesters tell different stories

Conflicting accounts emerged on Monday over the police response to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march towards Parliament, with Delhi Police denying that force was used against protesters even as the party alleged a lathicharge, use of tear gas and arbitrary detentions during the demonstration.

Thousands of students and supporters had marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. The procession was stopped near Parliament Street after protesters attempted to cross multiple security barricades erected around the high-security zone.

Security personnel resorted to a lathicharge after protesters tried to breach the barricades. Some protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries during the ensuing scuffle, while around 10–15 protesters were detained.

However, Delhi Police rejected reports that force had been used.

New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said that not a single Delhi Police personnel had used force against protesters.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, Delhi Police said, "Some segments from media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall prey to any rumour/misgivings and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site."

The CJP, however, maintained that protesters were met with force despite holding what it described as a peaceful march.

"They tried to stop us multiple times. There was heavy barricading all along the route. We also faced lathicharge and tear gas, but we will not turn back," said Glory, a Delhi University student who participated in the march.