What happened at the CJP march? Delhi Police and protesters tell different stories
While Delhi Police denied using force against protesters and urged people not to believe rumours, the Cockroach Janta Party alleged lathicharge, tear gas and arbitrary detentions
Conflicting accounts emerged on Monday over the police response to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march towards Parliament, with Delhi Police denying that force was used against protesters even as the party alleged a lathicharge, use of tear gas and arbitrary detentions during the demonstration.
Thousands of students and supporters had marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. The procession was stopped near Parliament Street after protesters attempted to cross multiple security barricades erected around the high-security zone.
Security personnel resorted to a lathicharge after protesters tried to breach the barricades. Some protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries during the ensuing scuffle, while around 10–15 protesters were detained.
However, Delhi Police rejected reports that force had been used.
New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said that not a single Delhi Police personnel had used force against protesters.
In a statement posted on its official X handle, Delhi Police said, "Some segments from media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall prey to any rumour/misgivings and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site."
The CJP, however, maintained that protesters were met with force despite holding what it described as a peaceful march.
"They tried to stop us multiple times. There was heavy barricading all along the route. We also faced lathicharge and tear gas, but we will not turn back," said Glory, a Delhi University student who participated in the march.
Another protester, Sanskriti Kumar, said the movement would continue until the government's response matched the protesters' demands.
"All we want is Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We are not asking for something impossible that the government cannot fulfil. We are not turning around today; if we have come this far, we will see this through till the end," she said.
Kaniz Fatima, a Jamia Millia Islamia alumna who has been supporting the agitation since it began, questioned the police action.
"Is this not our country? Do we, as citizens, not have the right to raise questions and challenge situations we do not agree with? Why are they resorting to lathicharge against students who have come here only to demand their rights?" she asked.
The party also struck a defiant tone after the march was halted.
CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka claimed the mobilisation had strengthened the movement rather than weakened it.
"The cockroaches have achieved a major victory today. We made the Government bow down and listen to us. We will not stop till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he said in a post on X.
In another post, Ranka questioned the government's response to the protests.
"No response from the government yet. There are still thousands of protesters all across the city. Is the government response going to be limited to police brutality?" he wrote.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who remains admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after an indefinite hunger strike, also said the fast would continue, signalling that the agitation would not be withdrawn despite the police action.
The contrasting accounts from the police and the protesters unfolded as Parliament's Monsoon Session witnessed repeated disruptions over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, with opposition parties demanding a discussion on the issue inside both Houses. As the political confrontation spilled from Parliament to the streets, the CJP reiterated that its campaign would continue until its demands were addressed, while Delhi Police maintained that the protest had been handled peacefully and professionally.