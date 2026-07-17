Congress MP Pawan Khera meets Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday met education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk and others protesting at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and expressed support for their demands.

The protests have been organised by members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). CJP has been staging a sit-in for more than 25 days, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination paper leak and other irregularities.

Wangchuk joined the protest on 28 June and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.

Khera's visit came a day after former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav met Wangchuk and the protesters at the demonstration site.