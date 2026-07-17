Entire education system involved in paper leaks, but no punishment: Rahul

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that India's entire education system has become complicit in examination paper leaks, claiming that 7.5 crore students have suffered as a result while not a single guilty person has been punished.

Addressing the second 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (voice of students) rally in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Gandhi said the country's examination system had become deeply compromised by corruption and political interference, and called for a complete overhaul to restore students' faith.

"Cases of paper leaks are rising day by day because of the corrupt system, but till now not a single guilty person has been convicted," he alleged, claiming that 152 paper leak cases had been reported so far.

The Congress leader alleged that just "1 per cent" of students with money and political connections were exploiting the system at the expense of the remaining "99 per cent" of honest and poor aspirants.

"It is very simple. High technology is being used for paper leaks. If you have crores, you can select which paper you want from a menu card. This is the state of India's education system in which paper leaks are rising," he said.

Gandhi also claimed that millions of students spend nearly five years preparing for competitive examinations, with families spending around Rs 9 lakh — often by exhausting their savings or taking loans — in the hope of securing government jobs.