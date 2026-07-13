Govt silent on corruption in education; time for revolution: Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of his second interaction with students under the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' initiative, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 13 July described India's education system as a 'dishonest extortion mechanism', alleging that it is burdening students with debt, stress and despair while enabling corruption.

The Lok Sabha LoP also accused the Modi government and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan of remaining silent in the face of alleged corruption in both the education and electoral systems, saying they had 'turned their face away from accountability'.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, 'Corrupt, unjust, biased, dishonest — these four words are not mine, these are what the country's students are using today for India's education system. And the truth is — India's education system has now become a dishonest extortion mechanism.'

He alleged that a system intended to prepare young people for the future was instead pushing students and their families into debt, anxiety and hopelessness.

'It is this corruption that has given birth to the paper leak mafia, which robs years of hard work from millions of preparing students in one fell swoop. Here, guilty vendors and officials get tenders and promotions. And who gets the punishment? The students, who are left alone with their shattered dreams,' Gandhi said.