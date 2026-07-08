Rahul alleges fresh UGC-NET leak, says govt 'asleep' as scam claims mount

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stepped up his attack on the Modi government over alleged irregularities in last week's UGC-NET examination, accusing the Centre of repeatedly failing students by turning a blind eye to examination "scams" and refusing to fix what he described as a broken recruitment and education system.

The Rae Bareli Congress MP alleged that despite the recent controversy over the NEET-UG paper leak, the government had failed to act, emboldening those behind such rackets while leaving lakhs of aspirants to bear the consequences.

Sharing a Hindi media report on X, Gandhi claimed fresh allegations surrounding the June 2026 UGC-NET examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) pointed to yet another major breach in the examination process.

According to Gandhi, a 100-page PDF linked to the question paper-setting process was circulated shortly before the examination. He alleged that the document, access to which should have been restricted to the NTA, contained nearly 90 questions that later appeared in the Sociology paper.