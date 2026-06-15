Rahul invites students to Kota rally, targets Centre over paper leaks

Targeting the Modi government over repeated incidents of question paper leaks, cancelled examinations and delays in recruitment processes, Gandhi said these were not merely administrative failures but attacks on the aspirations of millions of young Indians.

In a post on X, Gandhi said: “I want to say one thing to every young person in this country — today, hard work is not rewarded; dreaming itself is being punished. Every paper leak, every cancelled examination and every incomplete recruitment process is not just a failure of the system, but an assault on millions of dreams.”

He said he understood the frustration and anger among young people but urged them to raise their voices collectively.

“When a government is unwilling to listen, people must speak louder. That is why I am calling on all of you to join us in Kota on 17 June for Students’ Echo,” Gandhi said.

He added that the movement would begin in Kota and spread across the country.

“Let us come together and create a voice that cannot be ignored. This is a fight for your future, and I stand with you,” he said.