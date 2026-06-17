SC refuses urgent listing of PIL challenging NEET-UG re-examination

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to grant an urgent hearing on a public interest litigation challenging the National Testing Agency's (NTA) decision to cancel NEET-UG 2026 and conduct a nationwide re-examination for nearly 22 lakh candidates, directing that the matter be heard alongside other pending NEET-related cases next month.

The plea was mentioned before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, with the petitioner's counsel seeking immediate intervention against the blanket cancellation of the 3 May examination. It was argued that lakhs of students unconnected to the alleged paper leak were being forced to undergo the examination process again despite no wrongdoing on their part.

However, the CJI declined the request for urgent listing, observing that all matters concerning NEET-UG 2026 were already being heard by a Bench headed by justice P.S. Narasimha.

"NEET matters are already before another Bench," the CJI noted, indicating that the present petition would also be listed before the same Bench in July.

The PIL has been filed by Dr Mangala Kohli, former assistant director General of Health Services, through advocate-on-record Abhishek Chandra Mishra. It challenges the NTA's decision to scrap the original examination and order a fresh nationwide test following allegations of question paper leaks and examination malpractice.

While acknowledging the need for a thorough investigation into any wrongdoing, the petition argues that punitive action against offenders should not come at the cost of innocent students.

"The constitutional rights and legitimate interests of lakhs of bona fide candidates cannot be sacrificed owing to institutional and administrative failures attributable to the examination-conducting authority itself," the plea states.