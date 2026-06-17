NEET aspirants get travel relief as Western Railway drops jumbo block in Mumbai
Decision aims to ensure smooth travel for thousands of students appearing for the national medical entrance examination on 21 June
Western Railway has cancelled its scheduled jumbo block on 21 June to facilitate hassle-free travel for students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), one of the country's largest medical entrance examinations.
In an official communication issued by the divisional office at Mumbai Central, Western Railway said suburban train services will operate according to the regular weekday timetable on Sunday, 21 June. Air-conditioned suburban services, however, will continue to run as per the normal Sunday schedule.
The decision follows a request from railway traffic authorities to ensure adequate transport arrangements for the large number of students and accompanying family members expected to travel to examination centres across Mumbai and neighbouring areas.
Jumbo blocks, which are routinely undertaken on Sundays to carry out maintenance of tracks, signalling systems and overhead equipment, often result in service disruptions and altered train schedules. By suspending the maintenance block, Western Railway aims to provide uninterrupted suburban connectivity and minimise travel-related difficulties for candidates on a day considered crucial in their academic journey.
Railway officials said the move reflects the organisation's efforts to support the smooth conduct of major national examinations by ensuring dependable transport services.
Given the scale of NEET and the significant movement of students across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, maintaining normal train operations was considered essential to help candidates reach their examination centres on time.
Western Railway has previously adopted similar measures during board examinations and large-scale recruitment tests, recognising the importance of reliable public transport during such events.
The latest decision highlights the critical role suburban rail services play in facilitating the movement of students and underscores the railway's commitment to public convenience during major national examinations.
With IANS inputs