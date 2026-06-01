Supreme Court declines plea for NEET-UG retest in computer-based mode

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 re-test in computer-based test (CBT) mode, observing that the National Testing Agency (NTA) was already grappling with multiple challenges following the cancellation of the examination.

A bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Aravind Kumar, while posting the matter for hearing on 27 July, refused to direct that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, re-examination scheduled for 21 June be conducted in CBT mode instead of the existing pen-and-paper format.

The NTA had cancelled the NEET-UG held on 3 May amid allegations of a paper leak. A CBI probe into the matter is underway, and the re-test has been scheduled for 21 June.

"There is no question of conducting the re-examination in CBT mode. They (the NTA) are already having too many problems. The examination was cancelled, and now it is being re-conducted. Either we dismiss this petition now or after the vacation," the bench told advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, appearing for Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Sudhakar Singh and other petitioners.

At the outset, Rajput told the court that the petitioners were not pressing any of their other prayers and were only seeking a direction for the re-test to be held in CBT mode. The bench noted that similar pleas had been dismissed earlier.

When the counsel reiterated that the re-examination was being conducted physically and should instead be held online, Justice Narasimha asked him to appreciate the pressure the NTA was currently facing.