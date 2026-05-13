NEET-UG leak row snowballs as Cong targets BJP links, student groups seek NTA overhaul

The controversy surrounding the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination intensified on Wednesday, with the Congress accusing the BJP government in Rajasthan of attempting to shield those allegedly linked to the paper leak, while student organisations across Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh demanded sweeping reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The NTA on Tuesday cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, conducted on 3 May following allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities. The Centre has handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Congress attacks Rajasthan BJP

In Rajasthan, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that one of the accused in the leak case, Dinesh Binwal, was associated with the BJP and questioned why the state government had not registered an FIR earlier despite receiving inputs about the alleged leak.

“The accused arrested in the NEET-UG paper leak case, Dinesh Binwal, is a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Gehlot claimed in a post on X while sharing a purported poster identifying Binwal as a district office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Jaipur Rural.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully also questioned the BJP government over the delay in filing an FIR and alleged attempts to suppress the case.

The Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group has detained more than 150 people and handed around 20 individuals to the CBI for questioning.