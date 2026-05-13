Medical body moves Supreme Court over NEET-UG 2026 cancellation

The Federation of All India Medical Association has approached the Supreme Court of India alleging “systemic failure” in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 examination and seeking sweeping reforms to the country’s medical entrance testing system.

The petition comes after the National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which had been conducted on 3 May, following allegations of a question paper leak. The matter is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Filed through advocate Tanvi Dubey, the plea calls for a complete restructuring of the national testing mechanism, including replacing the NTA with what it described as a more autonomous and technologically advanced body capable of ensuring transparency and accountability.

The medical association also cited media reports claiming that so-called “guess papers” circulated on encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram allegedly matched more than 100 questions from the actual examination paper.