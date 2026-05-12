‘We had to call their bluff’: NTA defends unprecedented NEET-UG cancellation

The National Testing Agency has defended its unprecedented decision to cancel the NEET-UG examination, with Director General Abhishek Singh saying the agency could not allow even isolated instances of malpractice to compromise the integrity of one of India’s biggest entrance examinations.

The cancellation marks the first time that the NEET-UG medical entrance examination has been scrapped after being conducted.

“There was an allegation and there was found to be something which would have vitiated the process… otherwise why would we take such a big decision,” Singh told The Indian Express.

He said the NTA had adopted a “zero tolerance” approach towards examination malpractice and could not permit “miscreants” or “scamsters” to continue operating even in limited or isolated instances.

“We have to call their bluff, even if it is a tough decision. It is not easy for NTA, students, or parents,” Singh said.

Tip-off received after examination

According to Singh, the NTA received information regarding possible irregularities on 7 May, several days after the examination had been conducted on 3 May.

He said the agency initially treated the information cautiously but initiated verification after receiving an email claiming that material related to the examination had circulated before the test.

“When we found that part of the complaint was true, we had to take this call of cancelling the examination, and doing a re-exam at a huge cost, but in the interest of the larger majority of students,” he said.