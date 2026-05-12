NEET-UG 2026 cancelled over paper leak allegations, CBI probe ordered

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on 3 May following allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities, with the Union government ordering a comprehensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The examination, held for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country, will now be conducted again on dates that are yet to be announced.

In a statement issued on X, the NTA said the decision had been taken after reviewing inputs received in coordination with central agencies and findings shared by law enforcement authorities.

According to the agency, the material gathered during the preliminary inquiry indicated that the integrity of the existing examination process had been compromised, making it impossible for the results to stand.

The NTA said the cancellation and re-conduct of the examination had been approved by the Government of India in order to preserve transparency and maintain public confidence in the national examination system.

The agency also confirmed that the matter had been formally referred to the CBI for a detailed investigation into the alleged irregularities linked to the examination process.

The NTA said it would extend full cooperation to the central agency and provide all necessary documents, records and logistical support required for the inquiry.