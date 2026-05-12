NEET-UG 2026 cancelled over paper leak allegations, CBI probe ordered
Government directs fresh medical entrance examination as NTA cites need to protect credibility of national testing system
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on 3 May following allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities, with the Union government ordering a comprehensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The examination, held for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country, will now be conducted again on dates that are yet to be announced.
In a statement issued on X, the NTA said the decision had been taken after reviewing inputs received in coordination with central agencies and findings shared by law enforcement authorities.
According to the agency, the material gathered during the preliminary inquiry indicated that the integrity of the existing examination process had been compromised, making it impossible for the results to stand.
The NTA said the cancellation and re-conduct of the examination had been approved by the Government of India in order to preserve transparency and maintain public confidence in the national examination system.
The agency also confirmed that the matter had been formally referred to the CBI for a detailed investigation into the alleged irregularities linked to the examination process.
The NTA said it would extend full cooperation to the central agency and provide all necessary documents, records and logistical support required for the inquiry.
Acknowledging the disruption caused to students and their families, the agency said the decision to cancel the examination had not been taken lightly but was necessary to avoid long-term damage to the credibility of the testing system.
The agency clarified that candidates who had registered for the May 2026 examination would not need to apply again. Existing registration details, candidature records and examination centre preferences would automatically be carried forward for the fresh examination cycle.
It also announced that no additional examination fee would be charged and that fees already paid by students would be refunded. The re-conducted examination, the agency said, would be organised using the NTA’s internal resources.
Fresh dates for the examination and the revised admit card schedule are expected to be announced through official channels in the coming days.
The NTA urged students and parents to rely only on verified updates released by the agency and avoid misinformation circulating online.
The development comes days after the NTA publicly defended the conduct of the examination, stating that strict security protocols had been followed during the May 3 test. According to the agency, question papers were transported in GPS-enabled vehicles carrying traceable watermark identifiers, while examination centres were monitored through AI-assisted CCTV surveillance from a central control room.
The agency had earlier stated that information regarding suspected malpractice was received on the evening of 7 May, four days after the examination, and was subsequently escalated to central authorities for independent verification and further action.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines