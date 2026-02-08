Stalin warns against Hindi imposition and NEET

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday held its South Zone Youth Wing Conference in Virudhunagar district, drawing a large turnout of party cadres and youth volunteers from across southern Tamil Nadu, as the party sharpened its ideological pitch on language, social justice and education.

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin, accompanied by deputy chief minister and Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, addressed the gathering, reaffirming the party’s long-standing stand against what it sees as attempts to undermine Tamil identity and social justice through centralised national policies.

Speaking at the conference, Stalin reiterated the DMK’s commitment to protecting the Tamil language, recalling the historic role of the Dravidian movement in safeguarding it through decades of struggle. He alleged that fresh attempts were being made to impose Hindi under the pretext of the three-language policy.

“Whenever our mother tongue, Tamil, was under threat, we fought relentlessly to protect it,” the chief minister said. “Even today, under the guise of the three-language policy, efforts are on to impose Hindi. They believe that if our language is destroyed, our identity will disappear. We will never allow that.”