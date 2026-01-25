No place for Hindi in Tamil Nadu then, now and forever: Stalin

DMK president and Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday paid homage to the state’s “Language Martyrs,” who sacrificed their lives during past anti-Hindi agitations, asserting that there was “no place” for Hindi in Tamil Nadu “then, now or forever”.

Marking Language Martyrs Day, Stalin said Tamil Nadu had consistently and unitedly resisted what he described as attempts to impose Hindi, protesting “with the same intensity every time it was imposed”.

“A state that loved its language like its life stood together against Hindi imposition,” he said in a social media post, adding, “Language Martyrs Day: there is no place for Hindi then, now and forever (in Tamil Nadu).”