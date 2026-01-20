Tamil Nadu: Congress MP raps governor for skipping assembly address

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday strongly criticised Tamil Nadu governor R.N. Ravi after he walked out of the state assembly without delivering his customary address, saying the state would not accept any erosion of its democratic institutions and accusing the governor of “misusing” a constitutional office.

Governor Ravi exited the House during the maiden session of the year, alleging “inaccuracies” in the prepared text of the address drafted by the DMK government. The move triggered sharp reactions from the ruling party and the Opposition.

Chief minister M.K. Stalin condemned the governor’s action, calling it a violation of established tradition and constitutional ethos. He later moved a resolution in the assembly stating that the English version of the governor’s address would be deemed to have been read.