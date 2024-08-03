Has the National Testing Agency been let off lightly?

Even as students and examinees are reconciled to the Supreme Court ruling against cancelling the NEET-UG test 2024 for filling undergraduate seats in medical colleges, the judgment has disappointed many.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) was set up in 2017, and has been entrusted with conducting as many as 17 significant admission tests in the country. They include admission to Central universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University, admission to medical colleges, UGC-National Eligibility Test and the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education), besides admission to a host of professional courses.

Very little, however, is known about the NTA itself. Its website provides no access to its annual reports or panel of experts, advisors, regional officers or even helpline numbers. In a letter to the Union education minister, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose has pointed out that the NTA website provides just two landline numbers and the names of only three people, namely the chairperson, the director-general, and one other member.