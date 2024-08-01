CBI files first charge sheet in NEET exam paper leak case against 13 accused

The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has filed its first charge sheet in the alleged NEET-UG examination paper leak case, naming 13 people as accused, officials said on Thursday.

In the charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in Patna, the agency has invoked IPC sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and destruction of evidence among others.

The Central agency has named 13 accused — Nitish Kumar, Amit Anand, Sikander Yadvendu, Ashutosh Kumar-1, Roshan Kumar, Manish Prakash, Ashutosh Kumar-2, Akhilesh Kumar, Avdesh Kumar, Anurag Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Shivnandan Kumar and Ayush Raj.

All were arrested by Bihar Police during its probe between the examination date of 5 May and the day the CBI took over the investigation on 23 June, the officials said. The charge sheet mentions the alleged role of the 13 accused and the probe details, they said.

"It may be recalled that this case was initially registered at Shastri Nagar Police Station, Patna on 5 May 2024 and later transferred to CBI on 23 June 2024. CBI has utilised advanced forensic techniques, artificial intelligence technology, CCTV footage, tower location analysis, etc. to gather evidence against the accused," a CBI spokesperson said.

The CBI has so far arrested 25 accused, while 15 have been arrested by the Bihar Police.

The Central probe agency has kept its probe open against the masterminds and key accused who had orchestrated and executed the alleged leak from Oasis School in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, which will be detailed in upcoming charge sheets, the officials said.