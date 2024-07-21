If Partha can be arrested in school jobs scam, why not Pradhan in NEET case: Abhishek

"It is the biggest scam in India since Independence. Why this discrimination?" he added.

Banerjee claimed the people of the state "taught the BJP a lesson" in the Lok Sabha polls as its government at the Centre had stopped funds for West Bengal.

"The BJP-led government stopped central funds for West Bengal, and the people taught them a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP targetted 400 seats but ended up with only 240 in the elections," he said.

"The BJP had relied on the ED, CBI, and central forces for winning the polls. But, we had faith in the people of Bengal," he said, asking TMC supporters to start preparing for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Banerjee said the party would review the performance of all local leaders in the Lok Sabha polls.

"For the last one month, I had taken a break as I was deeply analysing the results and you will see the outcome in the next three months. Those who have worked against the interest of the party will not be spared," he said.