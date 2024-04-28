SC to hear Bengal plea against Calcutta HC order axing 25,753 school jobs

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday, 29 April, the plea filed by the West Bengal government against the Calcutta High Court's order cancelling 25,753 appointments in teaching and non-teaching posts made by the WBSSC in 2016.

As per the details published on the website of the apex court, a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will take up the matter for hearing on 29 April.

In an order passed last week, the Calcutta High Court nullified the appointment of all the 25,753 persons empanelled in 2016 for various categories of jobs at secondary and higher secondary schools in the state.

A division bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Shabbar Rashidi of the high court ordered that the candidates selected from the expired panels will have to return the entire salary drawn by them, along with an annualised interest of 12 per cent, within the next four weeks.