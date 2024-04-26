School jobs case: Mamata continues to fire salvos at Calcutta High Court

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, 26 April, continued to fire salvos at a section of the judiciary in the Calcutta High Court over its recent ruling in the school jobs case even after the court on Thursday admitted a petition seeking action against the Trinamool chief for her 'anti-judiciary' remarks made in the past few days.

In a crucial ruling on Monday, the Calcutta High Court cancelled 25,753 appointments in teaching and non-teaching posts made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Addressing an election rally in West Midnapore district on Friday, the chief minister said, "The common people expect justice from the honourable court. There are many cases which have been pending for years. But whenever the BJP moves any PIL, they are bailed out. But the opposite happens when Trinamool files any petition.”

She also attacked a portion of the Calcutta High Court ruling that ordered the return of salaries along with interest drawn by those who were recruited illegally in 2016.