Panic in BJP camp after sensing defeat in first phase of LS polls: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the BJP is in panic mode after sensing defeat in the first phase of polling in the 2024 Lok Sabha election last week, and asserted that the rout of the saffron camp across the country is imminent.

Addressing two back-to-back rallies in Raiganj and Kumarganj in North Dinajpur, Banerjee described the controversy surrounding Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where women accused TMC leaders of sexual abuse, as a "pre-planned ploy" by the BJP to malign the state government in the build-up to the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"Fear and panic have gripped the BJP. After the first phase of polling in nearly 100 seats across the country, they have sensed defeat. That is why they are making baseless statements. The rout of the saffron camp is only a matter of time," she said.

Speaking about the incidents in Sandeshkhali, the TMC leader said, "It is a ploy to malign us ahead of the elections."

Dubbing the BJP a jumla (empty rhetoric) party, the TMC supremo accused it of "peddling lies" regarding the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). "The CAA is a trap to turn legal citizens into foreigners. Once you implement CAA, NRC will follow. We will allow neither CAA nor NRC (National Register of Citizens) in West Bengal. If you apply, you will be designated as a foreigner," Banerjee said.