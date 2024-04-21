BJP targeting me, Abhishek, we are not safe: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, 21 April, alleged that the BJP is targeting her and her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and they do not feel safe.

Her allegation came a day after the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that there would be a "big explosion on Monday which will shake the TMC and its top brass".

"The BJP is targeting me and Abhishek, we are not safe, but we are also not afraid of the saffron party's conspiracy. We urge everyone to be on guard against a conspiracy against TMC leaders and the people of West Bengal," she said, while addressing an election rally in Kumarganj in Balurghat Lok Sabha seat in favour of party candidate and state minister Biplab Mitra.

Responding to Adhikari's remark, the TMC supremo said, "There is a traitor who joined the BJP to protect his family and ill-gotten wealth. Let me tell him, his threat to trigger a chocolate bomb explosion is treated with contempt by us."