BJP instigated violence during Ram Navami in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the BJP of inciting violence during Ram Navami celebrations in the state and said the saffron camp only believes in bloodshed and violence to serve its political interests.

Addressing a rally at Hariharpara in minority-dominated Murshidabad district, Banerjee said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are nothing less than a "second battle for the country's independence", as BJP's return to power for the third consecutive term would endanger the existence of the Constitution and democracy.

She claimed that Ram Navami violence in Murshidabad district was "pre-planned", and accused the saffron party of orchestrating it ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

A blast occurred near a procession in Murshidabad's Shaktipur area on Wednesday, injuring a woman, the police said. In the Rejinagar area of the district, the BJP alleged that a Ram Navami procession was pelted with stones.