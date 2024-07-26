NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares final results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the final results of the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG, officials said.

The results were declared following directive from the Supreme Court after taking into account marks of a physics question, which the NTA had said has two correct answers. "The re-revised score cards are live now," a senior NTA official said.

Forty-four of the 67 candidates who were earlier declared toppers had scored full marks because of the marks awarded for that particular physics question. The number of toppers was later reduced to 61, with the agency withdrawing grace marks awarded to six candidates to make up for loss of time at a few exam centres.