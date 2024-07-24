SC directs NTA to revise NEET-UG merit list per IIT-D response to physics question

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 23 July asked the National Testing Agency to revise its merit list by treating the answer suggested by a panel of three experts of IIT Delhi to a controversial physics question as the correct one.

The NTA had treated the two options as correct answers to the Physics question and had granted four marks to those examinees who had marked these options.

Now, only those students, whose answers match the one given by IIT-Delhi, will get four marks for the question and over four lakh NEET-UG aspirants, who answered the other option as per the old NCERT textbook, will lose five marks instead, leading to a reshuffle in their ranks.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden exam, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" on account of "systemic breach" of its sanctity.

On the issue of the controversial physics question that was asked in the examination, the bench accepted the report of the experts of IIT Delhi that there was only one right answer and not two as alleged by some lawyers.

"In view of the experts' determination, we have no manner of doubt with regard to the correct option... we accept the IIT Delhi report and accordingly the NTA shall re-tally the NEET UG result on the basis that option 4 represents the only correct answer to the question," it said.