Didn’t cancel NEET-UG examination as there was no systematic breach, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday, 2 August said it did not cancel the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination amid concerns of paper leak because there was no systematic breach of its sanctity.

In its detailed reasons for the order which was pronounced on 23 July, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the National Testing Agency (NTA) must stop its flip-flop which was noticed this year as it does not serve the interest of students.

The bench issued a slew of directions and expanded the remit of the Centre-appointed panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review the NTA’s functioning and recommend exam reforms.

It said since the remit of the panel has been expanded, the committee would submit its report by 30 September on various measures to rectify deficiencies in the examination system.

The bench said the Radhakrishnan panel should consider framing standard operating procedure for adoption of technological advancements to strengthen the examination system.

It said the issues which have arisen during the NEET-UG examination should be rectified by the Centre.